Pinoy deaf actors, nais na mabigyan ng mga oportunidad na ibida ang talento

Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 06 2022 12:05 PM

MAYNILA -- Kasunod ng makasaysayang pagkapanalo ng pelikulang "CODA" sa Oscars noong nakaraang linggo, umaasa ang mga Pinoy deaf actors na mabibigyan din sila ng oportunidad sa pag-arte sa bansa.

Nakausap ng ABS-CBN News ang deaf actor na si Juner Quiambao, na gumanap na Ding sa stage musical na "Ding Ang Bato" noong 2018 at ngayon ay nagtatrabaho na sa isang business process outsourcing company.

Ayon kay Quiambao, kayang-kaya nila ibida ang kanilang mga talento at kakayahan kung mabibigyan lamang sila ng pagkakataon na ipamalas ito.

Dagdag pa niya, dapat ding maturuan ng sign language ang production team ng mga palabas na sasalihan ng mga deaf actors. 

Hangad din anila na mas maging accessible ang media sa deaf community, kagaya ng paglalagay ng sign language at closed captions, upang makasabay sila sa mga pagbibigay impormasyon, lalo na ngayong panahon ng pandemya at nalalapit na halalan.

--TeleRadypo, 6 April 2022

