Jennifer Anniston, Adam Sandler balik-tambalan sa ‘Murder Mystery II’

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 04 2023 08:48 PM

Balik-tambalan ang Hollywood superstars na sina Adam Sandler at Jennifer Aniston sa “Murder Mystery II.” Bukod sa ilang detalye ng sequel, ibinahagi ng mga bida ang kuwento ng kanilang pagkakaibigan sa totoong buhay. Nagpa-Patrol, Yong Chavez. TV Patrol, Martes, 3 Abril 2023z 

