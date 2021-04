WATCH: Angeline, Elha, Janine, Jona belt out Kelly Clarkson medley on ASAP stage

Watch more in iWantTFC

Kapamilya singers Angeline Quinto, Jona, Elha Nympha, and Janine Berdin collaborated on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday, performing hollywood singer Kelly Clarkson's hit songs.

Power belter Quinto flawlessly hit "Since You Been Gone"'s high notes while “The Voice Kids” winner Nympha sang the 2012 song “Catch My Breath”.

“Tawag ng Tanghalan” champion Janine Berdin did not disappoint as well with her version of Clarkson’s “My Life Would Suck Without You”, before Jona performed “Broken and Beautiful” which was released in 2019.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday