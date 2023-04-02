Triumphant Jex de Castro joins 'ASAP' as singing champ
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 02 2023 02:58 PM
showbiz news, music, television, ASAP, TV, variety show, OPM
- /life/04/02/23/zumba-king-ron-antonio-leads-zayaw-saya-2023
- /overseas/04/02/23/2-die-after-hot-air-balloon-catches-fire-in-mexico
- /sports/04/02/23/uaap-ue-snaps-6-game-slide-with-5-set-reversal-of-feu
- /sports/04/02/23/nba-players-union-reach-tentative-agreement-on-contract
- /sports/04/02/23/butler-inspires-heat-victory-as-mavs-playoff-hopes-fade