Triumphant Jex de Castro joins 'ASAP' as singing champ

MANILA – Former “Tawag ng Tanghalan” finalist Jex de Castro graced the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage as one of the new champions of local talents on the world stage.

He was joined by Jona, Klarisse de Guzman, Martin Nievera, and Jed Madela singing "Never Enough."

De Castro recently emerged victorious at the Stars of the Albion Grand Prix 2023.

The “TNT” alumnus was not the first Filipino to win the competition as Rachel Gabreza nabbed the title in 2018.

De Castro first rose to fame when he joined the singing contest in the noontime program in 2017. In 2019, he returned to the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” stage for the All-Star Grand Resbak where he finished first runner-up.

