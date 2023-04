Jane Oineza, Jennica Garcia sizzle on 'ASAP' dance floor

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Dirty Linen" stars Jane Oineza and Jennica Garcia fired up the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage with a Selena Gomez medley.

In their dance face-off, both actresses sizzled to the tune of "Same Old Love" and "Come And Get It."

In "Dirty Linen," Oineza plays the role of the young Cielo Fiero, while Garcia portrays Lala, who is seeking revenge on the family who killed her parents.

ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).