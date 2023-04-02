Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Inspirational diva Jamie Rivera led the Palm Sunday tribute of the "ASAP Natin 'To" family this year.

Rivera sang her track "Sino Ako" with Khimo Gumatay, JM Yosures, Reiven Umali, Sam Mangubat, Bryan Chong, Lucas Garcia, Enzo Pineda, Fana, Ann Raniel, Lara Maigue, and Sheena Belarmino.

Regine Velasquez, Darren Espanto, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ogie Diaz, and Gary Valenciano also sang hits like "Natutulog Ba Ang Diyos?," "Sa’yo Lamang," "Mahiwaga," and "Kapalaran."

ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).