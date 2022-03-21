Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

K-pop superstars na BIGBANG inanunsiyo ang April 5 comeback

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 21 2022 07:55 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tapos na ang matagal na paghihintay dahil magbabalik na sa wakas ang K-pop superstars na BIGBANG. Sanib-puwersa naman sina Nadine Lustre, Liza Soberano, Nancy ng Momoland at iba pang malalaking Asian stars sa pinakabagong music video ni James Reid. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 21 Marso 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   K-pop   BIGBANG   BIGBANG comeback   James Reid   Nancy   Momoland   Liza Soberano   Nadine Lustre  