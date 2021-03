WATCH: MNL48 performs ‘High Tension’ on ‘ASAP’

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Pinoy pop group MNL48 took the “ASAP” stage Sunday to perform their single “High Tension.”

The hashtag #MNL48onASAPNatinTo listed among the top trends on Twitter Philippines at the time of the performance, with over 78,700 posts from the social network’s users.

MNL48, which debuted in 2018, is the Philippine sister group of the successful Japanese pop act AKB48. It is managed by Hallo Hallo Entertainment but is also signed with ABS-CBN’s Star Music.

The girl group released the Filipino version of “High Tension” in February 2020.

