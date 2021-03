WATCH: BGYO sings Loisa Andalio’s ‘Sasamahan Kita’

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – P-pop group BGYO had “ASAP” viewers swooning as they performed Loisa Andalio’s “Sasamahan Kita” on the Sunday noontime concert show.

With the performance, the 5-member male act had netizens talking, with the phrase “BGYO AcesOnASAP” trending on Twitter Philippines.

After training for 2 years under ABS-CBN Entertainment, BGYO—composed of JL, Mikki, Gelo, Akira, and Nate—debuted last January with the single “The Light.”

