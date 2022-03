Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Pinoy rock icon Bamboo Mañalac on Sunday celebrated his 47th birthday on "ASAP Natin 'To" by performing Harry Styles' hit song "Falling" in a prism.

Bamboo thanked his family and all of his fans for supporting him, and promised to create more music in the future.

"My fans know how much they mean to me and I just wanna say thank you very much for the years of support. Thank you for this day, thank you for celebrating it with me, and more music to come. Thank you," he said.

Asked about his birthday wish, he said: "Just keep this rollin’ that’s it, just add to the resume that’s pretty much it."

Mañalac was the former vocalist of the rock band Rivermaya.

