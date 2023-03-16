Home  >  Entertainment

Maris Racal, Enchong Dee bibida sa 'Here Comes the Groom'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2023 08:20 PM

Matapos ang matagumpay na comedy movie na "Here Comes The Bride," aabangan naman ang sequel nitong "Here Comes the Groom" kasama sina Enchong Dee at Maris Racal. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 16 Marso 2023.

