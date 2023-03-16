Home > Entertainment Maris Racal, Enchong Dee bibida sa 'Here Comes the Groom' ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 16 2023 08:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Matapos ang matagumpay na comedy movie na "Here Comes The Bride," aabangan naman ang sequel nitong "Here Comes the Groom" kasama sina Enchong Dee at Maris Racal. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 16 Marso 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Here Comes the Groom Maris Racal Enchong Dee Here Comes The Bride comedy /entertainment/03/16/23/look-quino-of-big-mountain-visits-showtime-again/news/03/16/23/1573-pass-march-2023-physician-licensure-exams/video/news/03/16/23/house-speaker-iginiit-na-dapat-umuwi-si-teves/news/03/16/23/coa-recommends-probe-on-baguilat-vehicle-purchase/video/news/03/16/23/gobyerno-kumuha-ng-international-lawyer-para-sa-apela-sa-icc