Kyla, Yeng Constantino and Regine Velasquez reunited on the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage on Sunday to kick off the weekly concert variety show.

The three rendered their vocals in singing “Last Thing on My Mind” as part of the show’s opening number.

They were later joined on stage by some of the program’s mainstays, setting the mood for Sunday’s episode.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).