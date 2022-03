Watch more on iWantTFC

Moira dela Torre and Ice Seguerra joined forces in leading an acoustic number on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday.

The two did a duet of “Suntok sa Buwan” before they were later joined on stage by ABS-CBN’s new breed of singers including Diego Gutierrez and former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates Benedix Ramos and Anji Salvacion.

Their number was part of a bigger acoustic segment that also featured Yeng Constantino and Nina.

The two performed “Cool Off,” along with new singers Angela Ken, Jeremy Glinoga and Jordan Andrews.

