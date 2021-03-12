Album ng BTS number 1 sa physical sales, digital downloads sa 2020

Watch more in iWantTFC

Gumawa na naman ng kasaysayan ang BTS matapos manguna ang album nilang "Map of the Soul: 7" sa 2020 global album sales chart ng International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. Ibig sabihin, namamayagpag ang BTS album sa physical sales at digital downloads sa buong mundo. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 12 Marso 2021