Album ng BTS number 1 sa physical sales, digital downloads sa 2020

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 12 2021 08:24 PM

Gumawa na naman ng kasaysayan ang BTS matapos manguna ang album nilang "Map of the Soul: 7" sa 2020 global album sales chart ng International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. Ibig sabihin, namamayagpag ang BTS album sa physical sales at digital downloads sa buong mundo. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 12 Marso 2021

