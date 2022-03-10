Home  >  Entertainment

KathNiel emosyonal nang marinig ang theme song ng bagong serye

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 10 2022 08:46 PM

Naging emosyonal sina Kathryn Bernardo at Daniel Padilla nang marinig ang kanta sa bago nilang serye. Samantala, ipinakilala na ang 4 pang bagong teen housemates na papasok sa "Bahay ni Kuya." Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 10 Marso 2022

