Kylie Versoza may panawagan sa gitna ng mga isyu

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 09 2023 08:30 PM

Kasado na sa wakas ang comeback concert ni Vice Ganda sa Araneta Coliseum pagkatapos ng apat na taon. Umapela naman si Kylie Versoza ng respeto para sa kaniya at sa lahat ng kababaihan sa gitna ng mga isyu. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 9 Marso 2023. 

