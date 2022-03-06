Home  >  Entertainment

Gerald Anderson, Shaina Magdayao at iba pang Kapamilya sumabak na rin sa negosyo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 06 2022 09:16 PM | Updated as of Mar 07 2022 12:14 PM

Bukod sa pag-arte, sumabak na rin sa negosyo ang ilang Kapamilya stars tulad nina Shaina Magdayao at Gerald Anderson. Ayon sa mga Kapamilya stars ang pagnenegosyo ay paraan din nila para makatulong sa mga nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa pandemya. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 6 Marso 2022. 

