WATCH: Morissette, Regine sing Sara Bareilles’ ‘She Used To Be Mine’

MANILA – Regine Velasquez and Morissette Amon shared the “ASAP” stage on Sunday for a soulful cover of a song by American singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles.

Velasquez, dubbed as “Asia’s Songbird,” and Amon, “Asia’s Phoenix,” teamed up to perform Bareilles’ sentimental ballad “She Used To Be Mine.”

Since January 24, “ASAP Natin ‘To” has been airing every Sunday in the following platforms simultaneously: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).