WATCH: Kim, Maymay, AC in powerful K-pop number on ‘ASAP’

MANILA – Kim Chiu, Maymay Entrata and AC Bonifacio showed their dancing chops with a K-pop-themed number on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

Entrata and Bonifacio wowed the crowd as they moved to “What You Waiting For,” released in 2020 by Canadian-Dutch-Korean singer Jeon Somi.

Chiu turned up heat on the “ASAP” stage as she performed to girl group Aespa’s debut song “Black Mamba.”

“ASAP Natin ‘To” airs every Sunday in the following platforms simultaneously: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).