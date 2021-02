WATCH: JMKO sings ‘Tabi-Tabi Po’ on ‘ASAP’

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Filipino R&B singer JMKO graced the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage on Sunday to perform a song that he interpreted for the “Himig” songwriting competition.

JMKO, whose real name is Miko Manguba, performed “Tabi-Tabi Po,” one of the entries for the 11th edition of the longest-running song festival in the Philippines.

Winners of Himig 11 will be announced on March 21.

Since January 24, “ASAP Natin ‘To” has been airing every Sunday in the following platforms simultaneously: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).