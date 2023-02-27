Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Liza Soberano humarap sa publiko kasunod ng pahayag sa personal growth

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 27 2023 08:17 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Humingi ng pang-unawa si Liza Soberano sa kaniyang fans kasunod ng malaking desisyon na ginawa para sa kaniyang career. Bagaman nanghihinayang, suportado ng dating manager na si Ogie Diaz kung ano aniya ang ikabubuti ng mental health ni Soberano. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Lunes, 27 Pebrero 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Liza Soberano   LizQuen   Enrique Gil   Ogie Diaz  