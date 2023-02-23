Home  >  Entertainment

Jake Cuenca tinawag na mahusay na action star si Richard Gutierrez

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2023 07:40 PM

Mas tumindi pa ang mga tagpo sa "The Iron Heart" dahil nagtulungan na ang magkaribal na karakter nina Richard Gutierrez at Jake Cuenca. Bilib din si Cuenca kay Gutierrez, na tinawag niyang mahusay na action star. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 23 Pebrero 2023

