Home  >  Entertainment

TV Patrol

MNL48 ipinakilala ang mga bagong miyembro

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2021 09:23 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Hindi naiwasang maging emosyonal ng ilang miyembro ng MNL48 nang balikan ang pinagdaanang hirap para mapabilang sa female P-pop group. Full support naman ang Black Eyed Peas member na si 
apl.de.ap sa baguhang Fil-Am rapper sa Amerika na nangangarap gumawa ng sariling pangalan. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Martes, 23 Pebrero 2021
 
Read More:  PatrolPH   P-pop   MNL48   Abby Trinidad   Sheki Arzaga   Guapdad 4000   apl de ap   TV Patrol   MJ Felipe   Star Patrol  