'It's Showtime' may bagong segment, 'TNT' judge

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2023 08:37 PM

Nagbigay-pugay si Angeline Quinto sa kaniyang pamilya nang ipagdiwang ang kaniyang ika-12 anibersaryo sa showbiz. Mas naging siksik naman ang tanghalian sa "It's Showtime" dahil sa bagong huradong si Darren Espanto at latest segment na "Isip Bata." Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 22 Pebrero 2023

