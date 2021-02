WATCH: AC Bonifacio returns to ‘ASAP’ with K-pop dance number

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – AC Bonifacio returned to “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday, showing off her amazing dance skills in a K-pop-themed number.

Clad in all-white, the 18-year-old “Princess of the Dancefloor” set the “ASAP” stage on fire as she moved to a remix of “Come and Get It,” a 2020 single by Korean girl group Bvndit.

The performance marks Bonifacio’s return to “ASAP” after spending the past months in Canada, where she was born and raised.

“I missed the energy and my family here. Kahit walang audience, feel na feel ko ‘yong energy ng virtual people (Even though there’s no audience, I still feel the energy from the virtual people),” she said in an interview following her performance.

Despite being in another country, Bonifacio still took part in previous “ASAP” stages by dancing virtually.

Bonifacio is set to appear in an upcoming episode of the US show “Riverdale.”

Last year, Bonifacio won second place in an official dance cover contest for Blackpink’s song “How You Like That.”

Since January 24, “ASAP Natin ‘To” has been airing every Sunday in the following platforms simultaneously: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).