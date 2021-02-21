Moira sings ‘Paubaya’ with Martin Nievera on ‘ASAP’

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Moira dela Torre took the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage on Sunday to perform her hit song “Paubaya,” a week after the release of the song’s music video, which had the public abuzz for featuring former couple Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia.

Philippine Concert King Martin Nievera performed the song with Dela Torre.

Garcia, who hosts “ASAP,” was seen listening to the performance from backstage.

As of writing, the 11-minute music video for “Paubaya” has gotten over 18 million views.

Upon its release on Valentine’s Day last week, the reunion of the “JoshLia” tandem became an instant trending topic on Twitter.

In one portion of the show, Garcia said, "Yung friendship namin nila Moi, Kuya Jason, and Julia, yun yung isang nagpa-Oo talaga sa akin... Seryoso, totoo 'yun," responding to co-host Enchong Dee's question on how he agreed to be part of the music video.

"Si Moi yung nag-ask sa akin. Sabi niya, 'Okay ka ba to do this? Paubaya?' Eh, nung napakinggan ko 'yung kanta, sabi ko, 'Ang ganda nito ah, parang saktong-sakto masyado sa amin'," he added.

