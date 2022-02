Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The younger Salazar siblings reunited in celebration of Alexa Ilacad’s birthday on Sunday at the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage.

Ilacad performed NIKI's "Every Summertime" but to her surprise, her castmates Charlie Dizon, Gillian Vicencio, and Belle Mariano joined her in the number.

The artists reprised the roles of the Salazar sisters in the hit film "Four Sisters and Wedding".

In the 2020 film "Four Sisters Before The Wedding", the Salazars faced a financial crisis.

