TV Patrol

Film council sang-ayon sa hirit na health protocols sa pagbubukas ng mga sinehan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 20 2021 09:41 PM

Sumang-ayon ang Film Development Council of the Philippines sa health protocols ngayong ipinaplano ng gobyerno na buksan ang mga sinehan para tulungang isalba ang ekonomiya ng bansa. Matutulungan din umano nitong ibangon ang industriya ng pelikula. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Sabado, 20 Pebrero 2021. 

