Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo performed her latest single "Alam" with John Roa on the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage in its episode on Sunday.

Geronimo released the nearly five-minute dance track early this month — her fourth new track in just four months.

She dropped back-to-back songs in October — "Dati-Dati" and "Cuore" — and then in December, she launched the single, "Sansinukob, Salamat."

Geronimo has also resumed her regular TV appearances, notably on “ASAP Natin ‘To” and “It’s Showtime,” after a hiatus lasting more than two years.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.