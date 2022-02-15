Home > Entertainment Kapamilya leading ladies nagbahagi ng Valentine's hugot ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 15 2022 08:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Ibinahagi ng young Kapamilya leading ladies ang kanilang hindi malilimutang Valentine's day celebrations. Pero may hugot din sila pagdating sa kanilang love life. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Martes, 15 Pebrero 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, star patrol Read More: PatrolPh Tagalog news balita TV Patrol Valentine Valentines Valentines' Valentine's Day Kapamilya showbiz Loisa Andallo Barbie Imperial Maris Racal Elisse Joson /life/02/15/22/strict-with-a-soft-heart-tributes-pour-in-for-dong-puno/entertainment/02/15/22/piolo-admits-feeling-awkward-being-called-papa-p-before/video/life/02/15/22/dong-puno-binigyang-pugay-ng-mga-kasama-sa-industriya/overseas/02/15/22/halt-executions-un-tells-singapore/sports/02/15/22/fiba-bares-gilas-lineup-for-world-cup-qualifiers