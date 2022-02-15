Home  >  Entertainment

Kapamilya leading ladies nagbahagi ng Valentine's hugot

Posted at Feb 15 2022 08:27 PM

Ibinahagi ng young Kapamilya leading ladies ang kanilang hindi malilimutang Valentine's day celebrations. Pero may hugot din sila pagdating sa kanilang love life. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Martes, 15 Pebrero 2022

