WATCH: KZ, Janine, Elha, Sheena sing Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’

Kapamilya singers on Sunday showed their love for Filipino-American artist Olivia Rodrigo, who has been topping international music charts, by performing her debut song on “ASAP.”

KZ Tandingan, Janine Berdin, Elha Nympha and Sheena Belarmino teamed up for a soulful rendition of Rodrigo’s “drivers license.”

The heartbreak tune topped Billboard’s Hot 100 and Global 200 charts just a week after it was released in early January.

Before “drivers license,” Rodrigo starred in several Disney shows, such as “Bizaardvark” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

