Iñigo Pascual, Bamboo team up for ‘Wonderwall’ cover

Iñigo Pascual and Bamboo Mañalac shared the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage Sunday, performing a cover of “Wonderwall” by British band Oasis.

Pascual and Mañalac performed an acoustic version of “Wonderwall,” one of the band’s most popular songs that was released in 1995 as a single from the album “(What's the Story) Morning Glory?”

Since January 24, the ABS-CBN show has been airing in the following platforms simultaneously: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).