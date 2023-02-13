Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Ano ang naging inspirasyon ni Coco Martin sa pagbabalik-telebisyon?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2023 07:09 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ipakikita agad ng "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" ang kakayanan ng mga Pinoy sa paggawa ng mga dekalibreng serye. Ibinahagi rin ni Primetime King Coco Martin ang kanyang naging inspirasyon sa pagbabalik-telebisyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Canoy. TV Patrol, Lunes, 13 Pebrero 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog News   PatrolPH   TV Patrol   Coco Martin   showbiz news   celebrity news   television   Batang Quiapo   Sakto   Julia Montes   Nazareno  