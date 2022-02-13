Home  >  Entertainment

PANOORIN: Bianca Gonzales nanguna bilang main host ng 'PBB'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2022 07:52 PM

Pinangunahan ni Bianca Gonzales ang 2nd eviction night ng “Pinoy Big Brother” Season 10. Kilalanin ang latest evictees sa Bahay ni Kuya. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krisnan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 13 Pebrero 2022. 

