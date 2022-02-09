Home  >  Entertainment

Toni leaves ‘PBB’ after hosting Marcos-Duterte proclamation rally

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 10 2022 12:24 AM

Marcos supporter and showbiz celebrity Toni Gonzaga on Wednesday evicted herself as host of ABS-CBN's reality TV show "Pinoy Big Brother".

Her abrupt resignation came amid mounting criticism of her support for one of Marcos' senatorial bets who had blocked ABS-CBN's franchise renewal. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 9, 2022
