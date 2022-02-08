Watch more on iWantTFC

Muling bibida ang mga pelikulang Pinoy sa iba't ibang streaming platforms. Isa na rito ang "Love is Color Blind" ng DonBelle. Mainit ding pinag-uusapan ang season 2 ng "He's Into Her." Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Martes, 8 Pebrero 2021.