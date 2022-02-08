Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

'Love is Color Blind' ng DonBelle, mapapanood sa Netflix sa Marso

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 08 2022 07:59 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Muling bibida ang mga pelikulang Pinoy sa iba't ibang streaming platforms. Isa na rito ang "Love is Color Blind" ng DonBelle. Mainit ding pinag-uusapan ang season 2 ng "He's Into Her." Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Martes, 8 Pebrero 2021. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Belle Mariano   Donny Pangilinan   movie   streaming   He's Into Her Season 2  