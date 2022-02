Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — "Concert King" Martin Nievera on Sunday had a virtual celebration of his 60th birthday with his "ASAP Natin 'To" family.

In “The Greatest Showdown”, Nievera sang his hit song "Forever" and powerhouse vocalists Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano, Darren Espanto, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ogie Alcasid, and Erik Santos serenaded him with his favorite songs.

He also received video greetings from his sons, his twin and younger sister, and mother.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).