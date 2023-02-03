Home  >  Entertainment

ENHYPEN ikinatuwa ang suporta ng Pinoy fans

Posted at Feb 03 2023 07:54 PM

Bumuhos ang Pinoy Engenes sa concert venue ng K-Pop boy group na ENHYPEN sa pag-arangkada ng kanilang three-night sold-out concert. Ikinatuwa rin ng grupo ang mainit na suporta ng kanilang fans. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 3 Pebrero 2023
 

