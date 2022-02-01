Home  >  Entertainment

'Drag Race' superstar Valentina tampok sa music video ni Jake Zyrus

Feb 01 2022

Balik-Hollywood si Jake Zyrus kasama ang superstar ng "RuPaul's Drag Race" na si Valentina. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Martes, 1 Pebrero 2022 

