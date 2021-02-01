Home  >  Entertainment

BGYO members binalikan ang hirap sa training

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2021 09:32 PM | Updated as of Feb 02 2021 12:46 AM

Ready nang magpasiklab hindi lang sa Pilipinas kundi worldwide ang pinakabagong all-male P-pop group na BGYO. Naging emosyonal ang ilang miyembro matapos balikan ang hirap sa higit 2 taon nilang training bago ilunsad. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Lunes, 01 Pebrero 2021

