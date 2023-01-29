Home  >  Entertainment

K-pop star Choi Minho nagpakilig sa fan meeting

Posted at Jan 29 2023 08:44 PM | Updated as of Jan 31 2023 02:56 PM

Pinakilig ng Korean singer-actor na si Choi Minho ang Pinoy fans sa kauna-unahan niyang solo fan meet sa bansa. Sumabak din siya sa "Dati-Dati" dance challenge, na hango sa bagong kanta ni Sarah Geronimo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 29 Enero 2023

