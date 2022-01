Watch more on iWantTFC

Actress Francine Diaz, who turned 18 on January 27, is marking her debut with milestones both in her personal life and career, as she tells ABS-CBN News.

Diaz, who experienced in her childhood having to move apartments frequently because her family couldn’t pay rent, has gifted her parents and five siblings a brand-new home.

She is also set to top-bill “Bola Bola,” her first series in a lead role apart from her teen group The Gold Squad, which is scheduled to start filming in mid-February.

In this 1-on-1, Diaz also shares what she has learned over the years from her career in the limelight and being a public figure whose personal life has become an open book.