Home > Entertainment Nahulaan nina Meme Vice at Ion ang song titles sa jackpot round ng Karaokids ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 26 2024 09:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nahulaan nina Meme Vice at Ion Perez ang song titles sa jackpot round ng Karaokids nitong Biyernes (Enero 26). Abangan si Kuys Ogie na mamimigay ng P50,000 sa ating Madlang Traffic Enforcers. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC, overseas Read More: It's Showtime Vice Ganda Ion Karaokids jackpot