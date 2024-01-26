Home  >  Entertainment

Nahulaan nina Meme Vice at Ion ang song titles sa jackpot round ng Karaokids

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2024 09:02 PM

Nahulaan nina Meme Vice at Ion Perez ang song titles sa jackpot round ng Karaokids nitong Biyernes (Enero 26).

Abangan si Kuys Ogie na mamimigay ng P50,000 sa ating Madlang Traffic Enforcers.
