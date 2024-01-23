Is Kim Chiu ready to find 'the one?'

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Despite her busy schedule and abundant projects, is Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu ready to settle down?

When asked about her current desires, the actress candidly replied that she was waiting for "the one."

However, she clarified that she's not yet ready for a new relationship this year as she is fully focused on her ongoing projects.

“Hinahanap ko si the one! Charot! Hinahanap ko siya pero 'wag muna ngayon kasi busy ako. Soon! Siguro mag meryenda muna siya... Let’s take it day by day and enjoy... Live for the moment and just chill have fun," Chiu said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

It was in December that Chiu confirmed her break-up with Xian Lim, her boyfriend of nearly 12 years.

Chiu also expressed her excitement for the release of the teleserye version of her series "Linlang," which was previously shown on the streaming platform Prime Video.

According to Chiu, fans of the series will witness even more intense scenes and revelations in the teleserye version of the series, making it a must-watch for audiences.

“Sobrang excited kasi ['yung] napanood nila sa Prime Video, that was just 40 to 45 percent ng palabas namin and this time complete version and mas mahabang version. Uncut version of 'Linlang.' Kung nabitin sila sa napanood nila last year, this time bubusugin namin sila ng panggi-gigil talaga,” Chiu said.

She added that she is happy whenever someone is affected by Juliana Lualhati, the character she’s portraying in the series.

“Masayang gigil siya. Natanggal nila takot ko na baka hindi ko magampanan 'yung role na maayos so noong nakatanggap ako ng hate comments—ito lang 'yung hate na kaya ko i-accept! Sana nagawa ko nang maayos... siguro kinikilig akong may nagagalit sa akin,” she said.

For Chiu, her role as Juliana in "Linlang" is one of the most challenging character she's had to portray in her showbiz career.

“Isa siya sa pinaka-out of the box character na ginawa ko and I'm happy I took the challenge. Siya 'yung biggest and boldest character na pinortray ko sa buong showbiz career ko.”

Meanwhile, Chiu is also grateful for the numerous opportunities that have come her way. Currently, she is once again working with Paolo Avelino on the Korean adaptation of the series "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim."

Avelino was also her leading man in "Linlang."

“Ongoing 'yung taping. Minsan nagkaka-latak pa rin ng 'Linlang' vibes kaya nagiging mabigat, so parang nasasabi ni Direk Chad, 'Parang ang bigat ng pagkakagawa niyo, light lang tayo!' Nahirapan kami umalis doon sa role namin, pero wino-work on naman namin and enjoy nakakatuwa! Very fun, very light. Para kaming nabaliw dalawa, parang lagi kami nag-aaway sa Linlang and ngayon hindi kami nag-aaway. Parang iba naman,” she said.

