Comebacking Xia Vigor looks forward to new roles

Now 14 years old, Xia Vigor is excited to portray new roles and characters on screen. The British-Filipino actress burst into the scene when she was only five years old by winning the "Mini Me 2" contest on "It's Showtime" in 2014.

Three years after her last film, Vigor returns to the spotlight through Janno Gibbs' directorial debut, "Itutumba Ka ng Tatay Ko." The movie will hit Philippine theaters on January 24.