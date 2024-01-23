Home > Entertainment Comebacking Xia Vigor looks forward to new roles ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 23 2024 10:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Now 14 years old, Xia Vigor is excited to portray new roles and characters on screen. The British-Filipino actress burst into the scene when she was only five years old by winning the "Mini Me 2" contest on "It's Showtime" in 2014. Three years after her last film, Vigor returns to the spotlight through Janno Gibbs' directorial debut, "Itutumba Ka ng Tatay Ko." The movie will hit Philippine theaters on January 24. Xia Vigor, now 14 years old, makes her movie comeback Child star Xia Vigor encourages young girls to embrace their natural beauty Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, ANC promo, ANC Read More: Xia Vigor Janno Gibbs Itutumba Ka ng Tatay Ko film movie showbiz news