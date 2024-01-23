Home  >  Entertainment

Anne Curtis on women's dreams and goals: "Don't give up on that"

Posted at Jan 23 2024

"It's Showtime" host Anne Curtis on Monday, January 22, advised women to continue dreaming despite becoming a mother. During the Expecially For You segment of the noontime program, she also highlighted the role of their partner in cheering them on as they reach their dream.
