Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Singer-songwriter Janno Gibbs poked fun at his longtime friend Ogie Alcasid in the latest episode of "It's Showtime."

On Monday, Gibbs joked that he will be replacing Alcasid as a regular host of the show.

"Actually, good news and bad news ang dala ko. Ang good news, regular na raw ako rito sa 'Showtime.' Ang bad news, tatanggalin si pareng Ogie. Pasensiya na," Gibbs said in jest.

Alcasid rode with the joke and said: "Marami akong pinautang."

"It's Showtime" airs every Monday to Saturday at 12:45 p.m. across ABS-CBN platforms and TV5.