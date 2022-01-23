VIRAL: Duet nina KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad sa 'ASAP'

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Viral ngayon sa social media ang unang duet performance nina KD Estrada at Alexa Ilacad sa "ASAP Natin 'To" stage ngayong Linggo.

Inawit ng former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates ang kantang 'Lucky' ni Jason Mraz at Colbie Caillat.

Ang phrase na KDLEX ASAPBreakthrough ay nasa number 2 spot ng trending topic ng Twitter Philippines at umani na ng 250,000 tweets.

Noong nakaraang linggo, sinabi ni Estrada, "Love ko talaga si Alexa" matapos amining meron silang "special" bond matapos ang mahigit dalawang buwang pagsasama sa PBB house.

“It feels like nothing changed with me and her,” sabi ni Estrada sa ABS-CBN News. “She became one of my first friends inside the house talaga, because I opened up to her about how I was feeling and, it turns out, she was also going through similar stuff.”

Napag-usapan sa PBB ang pinagdaanang depression at anxiety ni Estrada, at ang body dysmorphia naman ni Ilacad.

“Magka-wavelength kami, in the sense na even if we don’t talk, like we’re just looking at the stars, it’s not awkward. It’s just nice having that kind of person,” sabi ng 19-anyos na binata patungkol sa 21-anyos na dalaga.

