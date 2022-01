KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad asked: Would you fall for your best friend?

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad hinted at their openness to falling in love with their best friend when they were asked about it Sunday.

The two, who developed what Estrada said a "special" bond after being together for more than two months in the reality show, did a duet of 'Lucky' by Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat on ASAP Natin 'To.

After their number, host Robi Domingo first confronted Estrada with the question, "Totoo ba, are you in love with your best friend?", based on the lyrics of the song.

In response, Estrada said, "Malalaman namin ‘yan sa takdang panahon.”

Pressed by Domingo, "Pwede ba?", Ilacad replied, "Why not?", an answer Estrada echoed.

Estrada and Ilacad will be having their first event together by KTX.ph, titled "KDLex: The Fancon" on February 26.

Ilacad also revealed that they will be having their first series with Dreamscape Entertainment this coming summer.