ABS-CBN teleserye stars, nagpasaya sa Sinulog Festival

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 21 2024 07:35 PM

Pinasaya ng mga bida ng "Pira-Pirasang Paraiso," "Senior High," at "Can't Buy Me Love" ang mga Kapamilya sa Cebu sa selebrasyon ng Sinulog Festival. Samantala, ano na ang next move ni Alexa Ilacad sa kanyang career ngayong patapos na ang seryeng "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso?" Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Linggo, 21 Enero 2024

