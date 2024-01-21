Home > Entertainment ABS-CBN teleserye stars, nagpasaya sa Sinulog Festival ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 21 2024 07:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Pinasaya ng mga bida ng "Pira-Pirasang Paraiso," "Senior High," at "Can't Buy Me Love" ang mga Kapamilya sa Cebu sa selebrasyon ng Sinulog Festival. Samantala, ano na ang next move ni Alexa Ilacad sa kanyang career ngayong patapos na ang seryeng "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso?" Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Linggo, 21 Enero 2024 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Tagalog news, PatrolPH, TV Patrol, teleserye, television, celebrity news, showbiz news, regional news, regions, Sinulog Festival Read More: Tagalog news PatrolPH TV Patrol teleserye television celebrity news showbiz news regional news regions Sinulog Festival Pira-Pirasang Paraiso Senior High Can't Buy Me Love Alexa Ilacad